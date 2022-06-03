Amazon to close Kindle eBook in China

Amazon will discontinue its Kindle e-bookstore service in China by June 30, 2023, after which users will not be able to purchase new ebooks. The company has announced on its official WeChat account that it stopped supplying retailers in China with its Kindle e-readers.

Amazon will remove the Kindle from Chinese app stores in 2024. “For customers not wanting to keep using their device, we are offering a refund as an option if they purchased an eligible Kindle after January 1, 2022,” Amazon said.

‘Will continue to innovate and invest’

“We remain committed to our customers in China. As a global business, we periodically evaluate our offerings and make adjustments wherever we operate. With our portfolio of businesses in China, we will continue to innovate and invest where we can provide value to our customers, including Amazon Global Selling, Amazon Global Store, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Global Logistics, Amazon Devices and Services Asia and Amazon Web Services,” the company said.

According to a report by China Daily, Amazon shut down its third-party seller services on its Chinese online marketplace in July 2019 and has shifted its business focus to cross-border e-commerce and cloud computing services in China.