Amazon Workspaces now generally available in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region

Amazon WorkSpace is now generally available in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region.

Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that runs on AWS (Amazon Web Services), the tech giant said.

The service helps customers provide virtual, cloud-based Windows and Linux desktops for their users. They can pay either monthly or hourly, just for the Amazon WorkSpaces they launch.

AWS had launched the Mumbai cloud region in 2016 in a bid to expand its cloud offerings in India.

Mumbai is the 14th region where the Workspaces service has been launched.

“With our availability of the Mumbai Region, customers can provision WorkSpaces closer to their users and data, providing a more responsive experience,” Amazon said in a blog post.

“The expansion comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of global travel restrictions, lockdowns, and work from home (WFH) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have spent the past year helping customers across the globe rapidly shift to WFH,” it said.

Customers in the Mumbai Region can also leverage the WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP), a new, cloud-native streaming protocol.

WSP enables a “consistent user experience even on unreliable networks.”

“If workers run into networks with high packet loss or unstable at home or office networks, WSP might be able to help,” it said.

WorkSpaces can help customers such as Government and Highly Regulated Industries meet data sovereignty requirements, the tech giant said.

Private sector lender RBL Bank, for example, is looking forward to moving their current WorkSpaces deployment to the Mumbai region after using it to enable work from home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For companies that provide services such as customer support, development, or back-office services like accounting or IT support, “using Amazon WorkSpaces in Mumbai can enable a more reliable way of giving users a persistent desktop while helping to reduce the risk of data leakage, by using the closest possible AWS Region,” it said.

Wipro, for instance, has developed a custom IT-as-a-Service offering called Wipro virtual desk leveraging Amazon WorkSpaces for one of its contact centre customers to enhance work from home productivity.