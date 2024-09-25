This festive season, Amazon will reward the top 15 sellers on its online marketplace Amazon.in with a visit to the company headquarters in Seattle, US. It will also reward the top 35 sellers with an international trip, according to Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director, Amazon India.

“This is the first time we are introducing this to boost our sellers in our platform,” he told newspersons on Wednesday.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is scheduled to begin on September 27. Prime members will have a 24-hour early access window on September 26.

There are 16 lakh sellers, including 1 lakh in Tamil Nadu, offering crores of products across categories such as home decor, utility products and toys on the site, he said.

The company offered sellers a reduction in selling fees across categories, including groceries, fashion and electronics. This will help them optimise their operations for the Diwali shopping rush, he said.

Amazon is also using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help sellers streamline key operations like registration, listing and advertising, forecast demand, improving catalogue quality and product listing, and recommending deals and promotions.

It recently launched the beta version of Rufus, a GenAI-based shopping assistant trained on Amazon’s product catalogue and information from across the web. Rufus can answer customer questions on shopping needs, products and comparisons, make recommendations based on this context, and facilitate product discovery. For example, a customer can ask Rufus to recommend shopping for a sister or brother for Diwali. It will make it easier for customers to find and discover, research and buy products from sellers on Amazon.in, Bhatnagar said.

“We expect this year to be the biggest festival and will ramp up our infrastructure, our fulfilment and sorting centres, and delivery,” he said.