Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has reported that its net profit more than doubled to ₹1,090 crore against ₹488 crore logged in the same period last year due to lower cost and improved operational efficiency.

Income was up 4 per cent at ₹8,322 crore (₹8,023 crore). Cost was down at ₹6,885 crore (₹7,266 crore) as power and fuel bill dipped to ₹1,916 crore (₹2,341 crore).

Operating EBITDA was up at ₹1,732 crore (₹851 crore), while EBITDA per tonne was up 7 per cent at ₹1,225 (₹744).

Sales volume growth as up at 14.1 million tonne (13.7 mt).

Ajay Kapur, Whole-Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said the company’s performance is a reflection of focused efforts to propel steady growth and deliver value for all stakeholders.

Capacity expansion

Last December, Ambuja Cements completed the acquisition of 6.1-mtpa of Sanghi Industries. Early this month, Ambuja’s subsidiary ACC completed the acquisition of the balance 55 per cent stake in Asian Concretes and Cements with 2.8-mtpa capacity. The acquisitions take overall cement capacity to 77.4 mtpa, a jump of 15 per cent from last year.

This apart, the group has ongoing capacity expansion of 20 mtpa at various stages.

On Wednesday, the Board approved additional cement capacity expansion of 12 mtpa, which outlines a road map for 110 mtpa or 80 per cent of 140-mtpa targeted capacity by FY28.

Ongoing green power projects with a capex of ₹10,000 crore will take the green power share to 60 per cent of expanded capacity while reducing operating costs.

Cost savings

Additional cost savings are expected from ongoing investments on efficiency improvement projects.

Competitive basket of kiln fuel and AFR (alternative fuel and raw material) volume has helped reduce fuel cost by 25 per cent, said the company.

Long-term contracts for key raw materials such as fly ash and gypsum will help to secure the materials at optimised cost and curb volatility.

The company generated incremental ₹562 crore cash and cash equivalent in the December quarter. With this, the cash equivalent was at ₹8,591 crore after factoring the outflows related to the acquisition of Sanghi Industries, Asian Cements and ICDs (inter-corporate deposit) provided to Sanghi.