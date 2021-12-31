American tennis player Jimmy Connors urges US govt to consider approval for India made Covaxin

American tennis star Jimmy Connors on Friday urged the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider approval for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“@CNN @FoxNews @US_FDA You always talk about Pfizer- J&J- Moderna vaccines — maybe a nod to #Covaxin - #ocgn - an opportunity to have an option - a choice- allow COVAXIN to get in the game— I’m no Dr.- but the others have had a chance- why not #COVAXIN !!! #Competition #lookitup,” Connors wrote in a tweet.

Covaxin has also been granted emergency-use listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also see: Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech

Connors’ tweet comes amid a significant surge in Covid-19 cases in the US, driven primarily by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as per reports.

Over a year after Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out in the country, new cases have surged to their highest level on record, more than doubled at over 2,65,000 per day on average, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

With over 580,000 cases, it broke its own record for new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, as per the New York Times database.