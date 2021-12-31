American tennis player Jimmy Connors urges US govt to consider approval for India made Covaxin

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
American tennis star Jimmy Connors on Friday urged the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider approval for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
“@CNN @FoxNews @US_FDA You always talk about Pfizer- J&J- Moderna vaccines — maybe a nod to #Covaxin - #ocgn - an opportunity to have an option - a choice- allow COVAXIN to get in the game— I’m no Dr.- but the others have had a chance- why not #COVAXIN !!! #Competition #lookitup,” Connors wrote in a tweet.
Covaxin has also been granted emergency-use listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Also see: Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech
Connors’ tweet comes amid a significant surge in Covid-19 cases in the US, driven primarily by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as per reports.
Over a year after Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out in the country, new cases have surged to their highest level on record, more than doubled at over 2,65,000 per day on average, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.
With over 580,000 cases, it broke its own record for new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, as per the New York Times database.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...