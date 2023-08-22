The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has invited applications for a new Chief Executive Officer. Executive search firm Korn Ferry has been roped in for the exercise.

The applicant has to have over 25 years of experience in the banking and/or financial services space, with 3-5 years board-level experience, preferably as CEO, an advertisement put out in a leading business daily said.

The applicant has to have strong liaising skills with regulators, government bodies, investors and financial institutions, with an in-depth knowledge of business cycles, market landscape and regulatory frameworks.

The key responsibilities include implementing AMFI’s Vision 2.0, advocating public policies for advancing the growth of the asset management industry, resolving investor grievances, financial literacy initiatives and building a close relationship with distributors and other stakeholders.

The current CEO, NS Venkatesh, will finish his term in October. Venkatesh was formerly the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and was with IDBI bank for over 19 years, where he held several senior positions.