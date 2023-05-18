Trouble is brewing in what could be India’s first indigenous iPhone assembly facility in Karnataka. Over 500 workers are on strike in the soon-to-be Tata-owned iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar, Karnataka. Senior workers, who are directly under the factory payroll are striking, demanding pay parity with the factory’s newer employees, who are hired from contract staffing agencies, allegedly at a higher pay than theirs .

Wistron’s Kolar factory in Karnataka is undergoing a change of guard. Tata Sons are in the process of acquiring the Kolar iPhone plant from Wistron, a Taiwanese electronics company, which set up the plant in 2018 to assemble Apple products in India.

As Apple is seriously considering to shift a sizeable chunk of its manufacturing to India, Tata, which is one of India’s largest conglomerates has also set its sights to become one of the manufacturers of Apple products in India, which is why it is acquiring Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing facilities. Besides Tata, two other Taiwanese companies, Foxconn and Pegatron also assemble Apple products in India.

Protestors’ arguments

Sources close to the factory told businesline that senior workers at the factory floor have sensed that a change in factory management is an opportunity for the workers to renew their demands for pay parity. These senior workers on strike are directly on the factory’s payroll – and they argue that the newer contract employees at the factory, supplied by sic staffing agencies in Kolar, are earning a higher salary than the more senior factory employees who aren’t employed on a contract basis.

These senior workers, who have been associated with the factory for more than five years also argue that they have higher qualifications than the new contract employees, but they still receive lower pay than the new contract workers. According to sources, these workers have been on strike since Monday, the police also reached the protest site on Wednesday evening.

businessline also spoke with M Narayana, Superintendent of Police at Kolar district who said that over 500 workers are involved in the strike and that the representatives for the striking workers met the labour commissioner on Thursday to discuss the future course of action. According to the SP, the matter should resolve soon.

Sources also told businessline that the striking workers have also approached the District Commissioner’s Office and District Labour Office in Kolar and could also unionise in the future. Since the factory is in the transition phase, transferring executive responsibilities from Wistron to Tata, senior Wistron executives in Taiwan are also in the loop.

Long struggle

The Kolar factory has had a history of worker strife for a long time. In the past two to three years, production has been repeatedly shut down and instances of violence and vandalism have been reported at the iPhone plant. On the issue of pay parity specifically, workers have been raising this issue with the management since June 2021, long before Tata was in the picture.

businessline reached out to Tata Sons and Wistron for a comment, but the companies did not respond at the time of filing the story.