Amidst power shortage, Maharashtra to import coal 

Maharashtra is facing a power shortage as private firms reduce supply. To overcome the crisis, the government is planning to import coal for power generation.

According to the State government, one of the private firms has reduced power supply to the State distribution company and hence, many parts of Maharashtra are facing 4-5 hour load-shedding. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of State officials to discuss the issue while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday told reporters, “Coal supply to several States is insufficient. Maharashtra is also not getting enough and that is why we have taken a decision to import coal to some extent. Besides that, efforts are being made to get one coal mine allocated for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco). Energy Minister Nitin Raut is working on it.”

“Load-shedding is going on in the State. I will take a review of the power department every week on the issue of load-shedding and the Cabinet has given its approval to check whether there is any availability of power in the country,” he said.

He added that the State was trying to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to the power department in Maharashtra.

Action against private firms?

The State government is also considering taking action against private power firms that are not supplying power to the State as per contract. According to government sources, State authorities have already warned private firms against breaching the power supply contract.