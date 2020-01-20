Amidst protests, administrative decentralisation bill tabled in Andhra Pradesh assembly

Amidst raging protests and high tension, the Andhra Pradesh Government has on Monday tabled bill for administrative decentralisation in the Assembly.

It provides for an executive capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool under Kurnool Urban Development Area. At present the State has 13 districts. A `Super Collectorate’ system will be put in place after reorganisation of districts.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014 is proposed to be repealed by a bill.

Plot development

Plots will be developed in the Amaravati zone and will be given to farmers who pooled in 33,000 acres of land for building new capital about five years ago. The compensation for agriculatural labourers will be increased from Rs 2,500 to 5000. The tenure of tenancy to be given to farmers who gave land for Amaravati has been increased from 10 years to 10 years.

Speaking after tabling the bill, Minister for Finance, Govt of AP Buggana Rajendranadh said four local zones will be created in the State with a zonal development board for four districts each. In addition to four local zones, Amravati metropolitan region will be formed.

Justifying the move, the minister cited Siva Ramkrishnan Committee report which pointed out to underdevelopment in Rayalaseema and Northern Andhra districts. "Administrative decentralisation was `vital’ as per the report of the panel,’’ he said.

Protests

In the meanwhile, high tension prevailed in the capital region as farmers staged a sit-out protest at Krishnaya Palem in Mangalagiri. Addtional security forces are being shifted to the Secretariat and Assembly as farmers attempted to rush towards them braving police lathicharge. Jayadev Galla, Member of Parliament (TDP) was arrested while he was leading a protest rally.