News

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical checkup

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2020 Published on September 13, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah   -  The Hindu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS for complete medical checkup before Parliament session for 1-2 days.

This is in line with the advice given at the time of his discharge on August 30 after post-Covid care, according to a press release issued by AIIMS.

It may be recalled that Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and had received treatment for the same.

"Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after post Covid care on August 30. As per the advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session for 1-2 days", the AIIMS release said.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 13, 2020
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.