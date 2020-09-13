Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical checkup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS for complete medical checkup before Parliament session for 1-2 days.

This is in line with the advice given at the time of his discharge on August 30 after post-Covid care, according to a press release issued by AIIMS.

It may be recalled that Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and had received treatment for the same.

"Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after post Covid care on August 30. As per the advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session for 1-2 days", the AIIMS release said.