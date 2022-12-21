Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to Congress charge that Gujarat has become a hub of drugs by stating that instead of misrepresenting, States should be appreciated for taking pro-active steps of confiscating large consignments of contraband, Home Minister told Lok Sabha during the reply to a short-duration discussion on drug abuse problem in the country.

Gujarat has become a centre for drugs in the country. All drugs move out of Mundra port and government does not take any action, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had charged earlier. Nearly 3000 kg of drugs was seized from Mundra post which was the biggest ever cache, the Minister narrated. “States actions should be appreciated instead of accusing that it has become a hub of drugs. You have to confront problem and adopting ostrich like approach; digging your head to avoid storm will not help mitigate problem. By that consideration, Punjab does not have drug problem,” Shah sarcastically remarked.

Drug network

Shah said agencies have identified that drugs were coming from Gulf countries and action was taken. Even factories were sealed, he pointed out while offering detailed response on government methodically going after network pushing contraband in the country. “We have mapped the drug network across the States. No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years, there’ll be a situation that they will be behind the bars,” he said.

He stated the government has zeroed in on the routes of supply of drugs in 472 districts and a large amount of seizures have also taken place. Elaborating on the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, he stated government’s policy is very clear: those consuming drugs are victims. “We should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared,” he stated.

Central agencies

He urged the States to join hands with the Centre in the fight against this menace. He offered that central agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are ready to assist States to take on drug cartels.

He said drug menace is a serious issue as profits from this illegal trade are routed to finance terrorist activities. And the tainted money, he elaborated, also destabilises economy and the government is serious to achieve the target of drugs free India.

Sharing data to show the Modi government took more action, Shah informed the parliamentarians that ₹97,000 crore worth drugs were destroyed between 2014 and 2022 while ₹23,000 crore drugs were seized between 2006 and 2013.