The top brass of the police and intelligence went into hundle on Friday to deliberate on security challenges along borders with Nepal and Mayanmar even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected attend the all India conference for the next two days at National Agricultural Science Complex in PUSA of national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the opening day of All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police to share his views on the security challenges and hear how police leadership is tackling them.

“On the first day, the conference deliberated upon topics such as security challenges along the land borders with Nepal and Myanmar, strategies to identify overstaying foreigners in India and targeting of Maoist strongholds,” said MHA sources.

Over the next two days, top police leaderships would deliberate on emerging security challenges and opportunities along with experts, field functionaries and academia, elaborated the ministry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs inaugural session of DGPs/IGPs Annual Conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

﻿﻿Home Minister Shah also distributed Police Medal for meritorious service and gave away trophies for the top three police stations of the country.

The PM sits through all major sessions of the conference, not only listening to all the inputs, but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up, said the government in a statement. “This provides a congenial atmosphere for the top police officials of the country to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country, and give their open and frank recommendations,” the Press Information Bureau stated in a statement.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police & intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that States can learn from each other.

