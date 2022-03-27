hamburger

Amit Shah inaugurates several projects in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh, March 27 | Updated on: Mar 27, 2022
Projects include a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre here. Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion.

Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep a check on traffic violations.

The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services, including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

