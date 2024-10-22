Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on Tuesday to participate in the diamond jubilee celebration of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The event at Anand will include the laying of foundation stone for a new NDDB office building and several other projects including Mother Dairy’s Fruit and Vegetable Processing Plant in Itola, Vadodara and IDMC Ltd’s Polyfilm Plant in Narela, Delhi.

It will also feature the launch of Gir Ghee from Mother Dairy and Badri Ghee from Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation, an official release stated here.

Additionally, several MoUs will be signed to highlight NDDB’s continued efforts in advancing the dairy sector.

Key agreements include a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct cutting-edge research in One-Health, focusing on innovation in animal health and sustainability; a partnership between National Cooperative Organics Limited, Mother Dairy and NDDB Mrida Limited to promote organic farming practices; NDDB, Suzuki R&D Center India (SRDI) and Amul/Mehsana Milk Union to establish a compressed biogas plant, enhancing sustainable energy production.

Further partnerships comprise an MoU between NDDB and the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, which will use remote sensing technology to assess fodder resources, facilitating improved resource management.

Further, Mother Dairy will facilitate payments to farmers for price differentials in purchasing apricots from Ladakh, apples from Himachal Pradesh and pineapples from Meghalaya.

For the first of its kind initiative in dairy sector for monetisation of carbon credits in the country, dairy farmers will receive payments under the NDDB and Sustain Plus Manure Management Programme, representing a significant step towards ensuring additional income for dairy farmers through carbon credits on a sustainable basis.

During his visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah will also attend the two-day long 14th National Conference of Civil Defence and Home Guard Force Chiefs of all the states and union territories at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

More than 60 senior officers of the ranks including IAS,GAS, DG, ADG, IG, DIG, SP of both these forces from different states will participate.

In this National Conference of Heads of Civil Defence and Home Guard Forces, special discussions will mainly be held on the Draft Civil Defence Act-2024 and Model Home Guard Bill and the policies of Civil Defence and Home Guard Forces.

At present there are about 4.5 lakh Home Guards and 6 lakh Civil Defence Force personnel are rendering their services in different states and Union Territories of the country.

