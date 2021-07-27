News

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Vindhya Corridor in UP on August 1

PTI Mirzapur (UP) | Updated on July 27, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah

He will also address a public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Mirzapur here on August 1 to lay the foundation stone of Vindhya Corridor project and also address a public meeting, the local MLA said on Tuesday.

After laying the foundation stone, Shah would address a public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in the city, Mirzapur BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra said.

The MLA said that as per party sources, the Home Minister will first pay obeisance of Goddess Vindhvasini at the Vindhyachal temple in the district and participate in the 'havan' programme.

Mishra, however, said the official programme of the Home Minister is yet to be finalised.

The Vindhya Corridor, a dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, includes projects worth over Rs 300 crore. Besides giving a grand look to the temple, the project includes widening of roads to 50 feet around the temple to facilitate 'darshan' for the devotees.

After the construction of the corridor, the Ganga river flowing in the northern direction of the temple will be clearly seen along with the 'darshan' of Ma Vindhvasini Devi.

Published on July 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.