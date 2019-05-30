Amit Shah: Finally, the strategist gets a berth in his master’s Cabinet

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Amit Anil Chandra Shah (55) has long been known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Man Friday. He is considered a modern day ‘Chanakya”, and a master strategist. Since 1989, Shah has contested close to 30 elections and has never ever lost one. He was born in Mumbai on October 22, 1964, in a business family in Gujarat.
He completed his B.Sc in Biochemistry from CU Shah Science College, Ahmedabad.
He first cut his teeth in the RSS, serving the organisation as a swayamsevak (volunteer). In 1982, he became a follower of Modi. In 1983, Shah became part of the BJP’s student wing — ABVP — and then joined the BJP in 1986. He later became the Gujarat BJP’s General Secretary and campaigned for veteran leader LK Advani in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency (1991).
In 1997, Shah won a by-election from the Sarkhej Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, a seat he retained until 2012. When Modi succeeded Patel as the Chief Minister in 2001, Shah became the youngest minister in the BJP government. In 2002, he was appointed Minister of State (Home). In 2010, he was arrested by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘fake encounter’ case and was exiled from Gujarat. He returned in 2012 and won the Assembly election from the Naranpura constituency.
In 2013, when the BJP announced Modi as its PM candidate, the latter appointed Shah as the party in-charge of UP affairs.
In the 2014 polls, the Shah-led BJP and its allies won 73 out of 80 seats in UP.
He was appointed as BJP President for the second time in July 2014 and was re-appointed in 2016. Currently, Shah represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, succeeding Advani.
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
