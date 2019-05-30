Amit Shah: Finally, the strategist gets a berth in his master’s Cabinet

Amit Anil Chandra Shah (55) has long been known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Man Friday. He is considered a modern day ‘Chanakya”, and a master strategist. Since 1989, Shah has contested close to 30 elections and has never ever lost one. He was born in Mumbai on October 22, 1964, in a business family in Gujarat.

He completed his B.Sc in Biochemistry from CU Shah Science College, Ahmedabad.

He first cut his teeth in the RSS, serving the organisation as a swayamsevak (volunteer). In 1982, he became a follower of Modi. In 1983, Shah became part of the BJP’s student wing — ABVP — and then joined the BJP in 1986. He later became the Gujarat BJP’s General Secretary and campaigned for veteran leader LK Advani in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency (1991).

In 1997, Shah won a by-election from the Sarkhej Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, a seat he retained until 2012. When Modi succeeded Patel as the Chief Minister in 2001, Shah became the youngest minister in the BJP government. In 2002, he was appointed Minister of State (Home). In 2010, he was arrested by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘fake encounter’ case and was exiled from Gujarat. He returned in 2012 and won the Assembly election from the Naranpura constituency.

In 2013, when the BJP announced Modi as its PM candidate, the latter appointed Shah as the party in-charge of UP affairs.

In the 2014 polls, the Shah-led BJP and its allies won 73 out of 80 seats in UP.

He was appointed as BJP President for the second time in July 2014 and was re-appointed in 2016. Currently, Shah represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, succeeding Advani.