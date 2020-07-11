Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Veteran actor and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he had been tested positive for Covid-19 and is immediately being shifted to a hospital.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” Bachchan tweeted.

The actor is being shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital as per reports.

Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film initially slated to release on the big screen was released directly on Amazon Prime. Bachchan is to return for the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also set to appear in movies including Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

Over 8 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in India so far with the death toll surpassing 22,000. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities in the country.