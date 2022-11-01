The Coal Minister on Tuesday said that Amrit Lal Meena has taken over as the Coal Secretary following the superannuation of Anil Kumar Jain on Monday.

Prior to this, Meena, who is a 1989 IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre, held the charge of Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

He has also served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and an Additional Chief Secretary in the Road Construction Department of the Government of Bihar.

Production target

Meena assumes the charge of the Coal Ministry at a time when it is grappling with issues to raise the country’s domestic production to meet the growing demand for power. The Ministry plans to ramp up coal production to 1 billion tonnes by FY26.

To meet the peak summer demand in 2023, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi last month said that plans are afoot to increase coal stocks at thermal power plants from the present around 24 million tonnes (mt) to 40 mt by March 2023.

Coal gasification

Another important project, whose success is crucial to India’s energy transition efforts, is coal gasification. Last month, Coal India (CIL) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five leading PSUs for coal gasification projects.

For setting up four large scale coal-to-chemical projects through surface coal gasification route, CIL inked three separate MoUs with Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and GAIL (India). In addition, NLC India (NLCIL) is signing an MoU with BHEL.

The aggregated estimated cost of the projects is Rs 35,000 crore. The proposed surface coal gasification (SCG) projects are planned to be set up in West Bengal, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

