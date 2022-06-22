Amul MD Sodhi escapes with minor injuries in a road accident

RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which owns the brand Amul sustained minor injuries after his car met with an accident in Anand on Wednesday evening.

According to sources at the GCMMF, Sodhi and his driver were inside the car when it toppled in what appeared to be a major accident.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, a passerby reported that the car toppled after a tyre-burst while it was trying to save a two-wheeler rider on the outskirts of Anand.

“Sodhi has received some minor injuries. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Zydus Hospitals. He is safe and doing good,” said a GCMMF source.

Senior GCMMF officials had immediately rushed to the spot on hearing about the accident.

Sodhi heads India’s largest food brand Amul that has a total turnover of over ₹53,000 crore from milk and milk products.