An ‘Ideathon’ to fight coronavirus mooted

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Fight Corona IDEAthon has launched a two-day online ideathon. This is an initiative launched jointly by the MHRD Innovation Cell, AICTE, MEITY Startup Hub, InnovatioCuris and other institutions of global and national prominence offering support in terms of technology, knowledge, outreach, etc, with Forge Accelerator as the Partner incubator.
The objective is to scout for accessible and affordable technological solutions to contain the rapid spread of infection, ease the mounting pressure and ensure quick return to normalcy.
Challenges and problem statements have been sought from healthcare professionals, government officials and other stakeholders working on the ground.
It is curated under 8 different categories such as — Personal hygiene and Protection, awareness, preparedness and responsible behaviour, medical systems - diagnostic and therapeutic, screening, testing and monitoring - devices and it/digital/data solutions, protecting most vulnerable groups, community task forces/working groups, remote work and remote education, stabilizing affected businesses and the open category where one has the flexibility to choose and solve their own challenges.
Problem statements of high magnitude soliciting innovative technological solutions like the design of reusable/washable masks, a system that can disinfect currency notes/coins, mobile applications with an ability to provide right, reliable and authentic information to curb infection and the spread of panic, a non-invasive diagnostic kit, alternate solutions for ventilators to treat patients who face chronic breathing problems, Storage Kits to collect test samples from homes and transport them to laboratories, etc. are put forth for student innovators, educators, researchers, professionals and startups to ideate and innovate feasible products.
