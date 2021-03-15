Anand Mahindra calls for emergency vaccination to contain rising cases in Maharashtra

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday called for emergency permission from the government to vaccinate all willing individuals against Covid-19 in Maharashtra owing to a sharp increase in cases in a bid to reduce the economic impact of the same.
“Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra. The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan,” Mahindra wrote from his Twitter account.
Replying to a Twitter user’s suggestion to ramp up testing, tracing and treatment, Mahindra further replied that vaccination should also be sped up to prevent future surges.
“Sir, the government needs to do aggressive /random testing, tracing and treatment or else numbers will increase further. Only emergency vaccination after permission will still take minimum of 2-3 months to show significant drop in cases. People need to self-discipline,” wrote Twitter user Dr Tanveey Singg (@SinggTanveey).
To this, Mahindra replied, “I agree. But if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer second, third and fourth waves.”
The Maharashtra government has imposed various levels of lockdowns in several districts in the state in an attempt to contain the virus. The states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry statement said on Monday.
Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases).
Overall, India’s total active caseload was 2,19,262, as per data shared on Monday morning, comprising 1.93 per cent of the total positive cases. As many as 118 deaths were reported on Sunday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...