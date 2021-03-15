Anand Mahindra calls for emergency vaccination to contain rising cases in Maharashtra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday called for emergency permission from the government to vaccinate all willing individuals against Covid-19 in Maharashtra owing to a sharp increase in cases in a bid to reduce the economic impact of the same.

“Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra. The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan,” Mahindra wrote from his Twitter account.

Replying to a Twitter user’s suggestion to ramp up testing, tracing and treatment, Mahindra further replied that vaccination should also be sped up to prevent future surges.

“Sir, the government needs to do aggressive /random testing, tracing and treatment or else numbers will increase further. Only emergency vaccination after permission will still take minimum of 2-3 months to show significant drop in cases. People need to self-discipline,” wrote Twitter user Dr Tanveey Singg (@SinggTanveey).

To this, Mahindra replied, “I agree. But if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer second, third and fourth waves.”

The Maharashtra government has imposed various levels of lockdowns in several districts in the state in an attempt to contain the virus. The states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry statement said on Monday.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases).

Overall, India’s total active caseload was 2,19,262, as per data shared on Monday morning, comprising 1.93 per cent of the total positive cases. As many as 118 deaths were reported on Sunday.