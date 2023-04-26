Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group has expressed intention to hand over the sprawling business empire to a family member (son or daughter) than selecting a professional to head the conglomerate.

The Group recently inducted Birla’s daughter Ananya and son Aryaman on the board of flagship companies.

Answering questions after accepting ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2023’, Birla said there are certain advantage in handing over the reins to promoters’ family members as they come with long term vision and it is very difficult for a professional to deliver it.

“I think, they (Ananya and Aryaman) have worked hard to take the lead. My daughter had started a micro finance company almost a decade ago and it is the fourth largest in the country now. I am sure, they will bring new idea, passion and new energy into the business,” he said.

The Birla family has allowed the siblings to pursue their passion and learn lessons in life. Now, Birla said they are very confident and learnt to take failures in their stride only to bounce back. Sports brings lot of discipline in life and they are self-confident in their age, he said.

On being inducted as non-independent director of Vodafone 20 months after resigning from the Board, Birla said there is lot of hope in the business and as a promoter want to take the business forward.

Moreover, he said the government is resolute to have three private players given the strategic importance of the sector and the other two players are doing well.

Birla expects 20 per cent of revenue to come from new age business which have high value creation and want the Group to make a mark in consumer facing business by picking up mega trends.

India will grow at 6-8 per cent which itself will be a huge achievement given the global uncertainty. The country will become the largest economy and most prosperous in the world. It is exciting times and more so for the next generation, he said.

Giving back to society

Attributing the success of the Group to the employees, Birla said the family believes that they are just the trustees of the assets and believe in giving it back to the society. There are great leaders at every layer of the organisation, he said.

The Group is excited on the opportunities available in the fintech business -- be it finding the right insurance product for people or helping investor find the right mutual fund product, said Birla.

The decision to close down the spinning mill founded by Birla’s great grandfather in Kolkata was the toughest decision taken by separating emotion from business just after taking over the empire from his father as the losses were mounting and there was no sign of turnaround, said Birla.