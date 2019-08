The UFI Board of Directors has elected Anbu Varathan, Director-General & CEO of Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) and Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), as its President for 2020-2021. The decision was taken at the board meeting, which marked the start of the annual UFI European Conference in Birmingham (UK). This decision becomes effective at the conclusion of the 86th UFI Global Congress, which runs from November 6-9 in Bangkok (Thailand).