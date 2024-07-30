Andhra Pradesh Government has increased House Rent Allowance (HRA) for employees of the State Secretariat and department head offices.

As per an order issued by the Secretary, Department of Finance, the HRA has been increased from 16 percent to 25 percent with an upper limit of ₹25,000 per month.

The hike will be effective till June 2025. The decision to hike the HRA was taken in view of the delay in the recommendations of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations.

State Emblem

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed revenue department in Amaravati on Monday, instructed the officials to imprint the Government insignia on the `Pattadar’ passbooks of farmers. The previous YSR Congress Party Government created a row before elections when it printed the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the passbooks.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit