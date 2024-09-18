The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new liquor policy for the state, facilitating the retail sale of liquor by private players, reverting to the pre-2019 practice.
The price of select brands will be brought down to ₹99 per quarter as the govt felt high-liquor prices and non-availability of popular IMFL brands had led to illegal, low-quality brands as well consumption of other dangerous narcotic substances.
The State cabinet, which met in Amaravati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, also approved a proposal to rename upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport after the legendary revolutionary freedom fighter from the region Alluri Sitarama Raju. A resolution passed by the state assembly will be sent to the Centre for further action.
It was also decided to award construction of the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project to the same agency which was removed by the previous YSR Congress Government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
With regard to volunteers appointed by the previous government, the cabinet cleared a proposal to absorb them into other departments.
