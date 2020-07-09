News

Andhra Pradesh Government brings Covid-19 treatment under Dr YSR Aarogyasri, State’s free healthcare scheme

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

The scheme also covers empanelled private hospitals

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh Government has on Wednesday brought Covid-19 treatment under the purview of Dr YSR Aarogyasri, the flagship free healthcare scheme of the State.

With this the treatment cost of Covid-19 patients will be borne by the State government. This facility also covers empanelled private hospitals.

Detailed guidelines including the permissible cost of treatment under different categories has been released by the Government.

The private hospitals have been categorised into three types. While the first category of hospitals caters entirely to Covid-19 treatment, the second type will be treating both coronavirus and non-Covid-19 patients. The hospitals which will treat non-Covid-19 cases have been placed in the third category.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the smooth implementation of the scheme and relief to patients by Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, according to a release.

