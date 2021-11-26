Andhra Pradesh Government spends ₹3,648 crore on Covid-19 treatment

Andhra Pradesh Government has spent ₹3,648 crore on providing Covid-19 treatment in the State so far.

Andhra Pradesh Government is also working towards completing two doses of vaccination to all those above 18 years by March 2022, according to the information provided to the State Assembly. So far 3.4 crore people have been administered with single-dose of vaccine and 2.39 crore people have completed two-dose vaccination.

Andhra Pradesh has been ranked among the States which conducted the highest number of tests in the country as it ran Covid-19 tests over 3.02 crore. and set up 19 labs that function round the clock.

Aarogyasri

The State Government has spent ₹4,000 crore in the last 29 months on its flagship health scheme Aarogyasri. The scope of YSR Aarogyasri has also been widened by increasing the income limit to ₹5 lakh to cover 95 per cent of the State population and offering super specialty services from over 130 empanelled hospitals in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

In the last 29 months, almost ₹4,000 crore was spent on Aarogyasri and brought 2,466 procedures under the scheme. The public health infrastructure is also being upgraded with 16 new teaching hospitals being set up in the State. The existing 11 medical colleges are also being revamped. This would ensure that every parliamentary constituency has one teaching hospital, one nursing college, and a 500 bedded super-specialty hospital.

As per the plan of the State government, even the tribal areas like Paderu will have a teaching hospital and five other ITDA’s are going to have super specialty medical services. Besides these, the State government is taking measures to strengthen the health sector from village level by developing 10,032 YSR Village Clinics, 560 Urban Health Clinics, 1,321 PHCs, 52 Area Hospitals, 191 CHCs at a cost of ₹16,255 crore.

Steps are being taken to strengthen private institutions in the health sector by inviting them to set up super-specialty hospitals in the State and allocate 50 per cent beds to Aarogyasri, as the government would provide land and offer complete support.