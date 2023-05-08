Hyderabad, May 7 The Andhra Pradesh Government has stepped up efforts to bring back safely Telugu students stranded due to the riots in Manipur.

The officials concerned are coordinating with the Centre to extend support.

So far around 100 AP students studying in Manipur have been identified. Steps are being taken by the government to bring them back on a special flight.

In this regard, the Civil Aviation Department officials said they would inform the Andhra Pradesh Government about the timings of special flights to be operated for shifting the students, according to a release.