Andhra Pradesh Govt names KV Rajendranath Reddy as DGP

Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday transferred Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and appointed Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy as new DGP. Reddy belongs to the 1992 batch of IPS officers and had served as commissioner of police in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada earlier. The transfer of Sawang, who is slated for retirement in July 2023 came as a surprise though there were rumours in the official circles about displeasure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the `inability’ of the police machinery in foiling `Chalo Vaijayawada’ rally of the government employees who were protesting against the `reduction’ in their salaries in the new pay revision a couple of weeks ago. Swang has not been given any posting and was asked to report in General Administration (GAD) Deparement. He was appointed as DGP in May 2019 after the victory of the YSR Congress Party in state assembly elections.

