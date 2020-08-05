Andhra Pradesh govt ties up with ISB to set up public policy lab

The government of Andhra Pradesh, through the AP Economic Development Board, has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for policy guidance to spur growth in post pandemic with special focus on economic development and job creation.

The MOU will nurture a think tank by setting up a Policy lab called the GoAP-ISB Policy Lab, a public policy laboratory to drive evidence-based policy decisions.

It aims to create a Knowledge Bank for strategic planning, policy analysis, data analytics and action-research essential for sustaining high rates of growth and successful completion within the committed timelines with focus on investment flows, their efficacy in terms of value addition, employment generation and wealth creation.

The lab is modelled in the lines of the Policy Lab in the UK cabinet and aims to enable greater synergistic functioning of departments and work towards the objective of economic monitoring, recovery and development.

In addition, the areas of collaboration also include ‘High-Frequency High-Resolution Indicators for Monitoring Economic Recovery in Andhra Pradesh’, Project on ‘Visakhapatnam’ as an Engine of Growth, Focus on ‘Food Processing Sector’ in Rayalaseema, improving e-governance and data analytics, unshackling informal sector growth and reshaping the skilling programs.

The data analytics is designed to move from hindsight to foresight and outsight i.e. from mere descriptive analytics to predictive and prescriptive policy analytics which is going to be a game-changer in the days to come, according to a release.