hamburger

News

Andhra Pradesh issues new bar licences, earns ₹597 crore

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, August 2 | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022
The State exchequer has earned an additional income of ₹308 crore in the current round of auctions.

The State exchequer has earned an additional income of ₹308 crore in the current round of auctions. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Govt ignores promise of phased prohibition

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued new bar licences with a validity till August 2025. 

After an auction of 838 new bar licences with a three-year validity, the State Excise department has issued licences to 815 new bars across the State for a total amount of ₹597 crore. 

The issue of new bar licences has attracted wide-spread criticism from the opposition parties as it goes against the election manifesto of the ruling YSRC Party, which promised the complete phase-out of liquor sales in the State except in star hotels. 

The grant of licences for a three-year period has also come under a scanner as the term of the present government ends in May, 2024.

The State exchequer has earned an additional income of ₹308 crore in the current round of auctions compared to the previous one. The income from the auction of bar licences for the state government was ₹289 crore in 2021-22 while it was at ₹262 crore in 2020-21, as per government data. 

Published on August 02, 2022
Andhra Pradesh
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you