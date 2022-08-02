Andhra Pradesh issues new bar licences, earns ₹597 crore

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued new bar licences with a validity till August 2025.
After an auction of 838 new bar licences with a three-year validity, the State Excise department has issued licences to 815 new bars across the State for a total amount of ₹597 crore.
The issue of new bar licences has attracted wide-spread criticism from the opposition parties as it goes against the election manifesto of the ruling YSRC Party, which promised the complete phase-out of liquor sales in the State except in star hotels.
The grant of licences for a three-year period has also come under a scanner as the term of the present government ends in May, 2024.
The State exchequer has earned an additional income of ₹308 crore in the current round of auctions compared to the previous one. The income from the auction of bar licences for the state government was ₹289 crore in 2021-22 while it was at ₹262 crore in 2020-21, as per government data.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.