Andhra Pradesh reports 947 new Covid-19 cases

New covid-19 cases continue unabated in Andhra Pradesh with 947 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday, out of 42,696 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 947 tested positive. However, no deaths have been reported.

The new covid cases have outpaced number of recoveries as 377 people have been discharged after complete cure since Friday, according to the bulletin.

Chittoor district reported highest number of new cases at 180 followed by Visakhapatnam and Guntur with 156 and 145 cases respectively.

The total number of active cases now stand at 4725 in the state.