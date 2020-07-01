Andhra Pradesh’s emergency services get facelift with 1,068 new vehicles

The emergency response services in Andhra Pradesh has got a facelift with the launch of 412 ambulances under the ‘dial 108’ services and 656 new mobile medical units under the 104 service.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the new fleet in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The State now has a total of 748 ambulances, including 336 now running.

Of the 412 new ‘108’ vehicles, 104 will have advanced life support (ALS) equipment onboard while 282 will have basic life support equipment.

Additionally, each of the 13 districts in the State will get two 108 ambulances exclusively to attend to neonatal emergencies and reduce infant mortality, according to a release.

The salaries of the ambulance service drivers and technical staff have been hiked. The driver’s pay has been increased to ₹18,000 and ₹28,000 from ₹10,000 and the medical technician’s to ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 from ₹12,000, depending on their service.

The government is now working on collecting the health data of each citizen to be recorded electronically, and health cards will be issued. Each of the 676 mandals will have a primary health centre and a 104 mobile medical unit.

The Chief Minister also later inaugurated the Nannapaneni Cancer Care Centre in the Government General Hospital, Guntur, developed by the Natco Trust, the CSR arm of Natco Pharma.