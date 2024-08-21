Andhra Pradesh is going to come up with an integrated renewable energy policy for the state with a focus on sustainable development of the State. The State proposes to incorporate global best practices and insights from India’s Renewable Energy (RE) rich states to achieve the ambitious targets set under the “Viksit Andhra 2047” initiative.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting on formulation of new integrated RE policy called by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading states in renewable energy (RE) adoption. The state’s total installed Renewable energy capacity has grown from 1.3 GW on June 2, 2014 to 10.8 GW by July 31, 2024, an official statement said.

The State boasts of significant resources that support RE adoption, including Solar power potential of approximately 38.50 GW, Wind power potential of 74.9 GW at 100 meters and 123.34 GW at 150 meters, 300 sunny days annually with solar insolation exceeding 5 kWh/m²/day, a 974 km coastline, the second largest in India.

With these abundant resources, Andhra Pradesh aims to frame an integrated policy for renewables (solar, wind & hybrid) and RE manufacturing, energy storage (BESS & PSP), Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, Biofuels, EV charging infrastructure, the statement said.

The proposed Policy is to focus on harnessing the state’s renewable energy potential to increase the RE mix, promoting clean energy solutions to reduce emissions and support national net-zero targets. It aims to optimise power procurement costs by maximizing renewable energy use, develop power evacuation and distribution infrastructure, and attract investors to establish manufacturing facilities and clean energy plants, the statement said.

It also proposes to create investment opportunities, facilitate a circular economy around clean energy solutions, and generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

According to the statement, the policy will be regularly evaluated to assess its impact and ensure the inclusion of new RE market guidelines from the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of A.P. Ltd (NREDCAP) will act as the nodal agency under this policy, as decided by the State Government.

On promotion of electric vehicles, Naidu directed energy department to establish at least 500 EV charging stations across various locations of the State.