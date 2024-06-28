Andhra University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prasad Reddy and Registrar James Stephen have resigned from their positions.

The resignations were sent to the principal secretary, education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The resignations came in the wake of allegations of corruption and favouritism on the officials during the previous YSR Congress Party government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After the formation of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Government in the State, several ministers and leaders demanded resignation of the VCs in the State to facilitate new appointments by the Government.

According to sources, VCs of a couple of other universities have also sent their resignations to the Government, which is yet to be confirmed.