Andhra Pradesh Government is working towards taking the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) to $2.4 trillion as part of the Vision 2047, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Discussing the main components of the Vision 2047 with a team of NITI Aayog officials led by its CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam in Amaravati on Wednesday, Naidu said the target was reachable as the vision was to achieve 15 per cent growth in the economy per annum.

With balanced regional growth as one of its objectives, the vision document has been prepared to take the development activity down to the district/constituency level, the Chief Minister said.

The Vision 2027 would comprise diverse growth engines such as demographic development, social and economic growth, creation of social and physical infrastructure, ease living with eradication of poverty, data centres and artificial intelligence, among others, he added.