The supply of free cooking gas cylinder scheme, which is part of the Super Six promises of the ruling NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, will come into force from November 1 as the State Government has released the necessary funds for the Deepam-2 scheme.

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally handed over the subsidy amount to the representatives of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation at the first block in the State Secretariat for the implementation of the scheme.

In line with its election manifesto of the NDA Alliance, the State Cabinet at its recent meeting approved the total expenditure of ₹2,684 crore per annum for the supply of these free cylinders per year.

The beneficiaries can now book the cylinders since the facility came into force on Tuesday. The amount, Rs 876 excluding the Central subsidy of ₹25, spent for the cylinder will be credited to the personal account of all the beneficiaries in just 48 hours.

