Angela Merkel to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she leaves the President House for her ceremonial reception in New Delhi.   -  PTI

Will visit Manesar, Dwarka Metro on Saturday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Merkel, who is on a three day visit to the country from October 31-November 2, met Modi for a bilateral talk in the morning and also participated in the fifth inter-governmental discussions. The two leaders will exchange press statements later in the afternoon and hold another bilateral meeting in the evening.

The German Chancellor will also call on the President and attend a business forum and meeting to discuss ways to further foster partnerships.

On Saturday, Merkel will meet business delegations from both countries and visit Continental Automotive Components India at IMT Manesar, Gurgaon. She will also visit the metro station at Dwarka. This is Merkel's fourth visit to India.

