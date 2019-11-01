Angela Merkel to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Merkel, who is on a three day visit to the country from October 31-November 2, met Modi for a bilateral talk in the morning and also participated in the fifth inter-governmental discussions. The two leaders will exchange press statements later in the afternoon and hold another bilateral meeting in the evening.

The German Chancellor will also call on the President and attend a business forum and meeting to discuss ways to further foster partnerships.

On Saturday, Merkel will meet business delegations from both countries and visit Continental Automotive Components India at IMT Manesar, Gurgaon. She will also visit the metro station at Dwarka. This is Merkel's fourth visit to India.