Animal husbandry sector needs advance tech: Nadir Godrej

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Faced with challenges such as low productivity, costly input and price volatility, India’s animal husbandry sector requires a concerted effort from the industry, policy makers and the farmers for breed development, yield improvement and market access — both domestically and globally, experts said.
At a webinar jointly organised by Godrej Agrovet and BusinessLine, the experts including producers, processors and analysts discussed the current challenges and future roadmap for the country’s animal husbandry sector.
In his iconic style of rhythmic narration, Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Agrovet, captured the essence of the topic and highlighted the need for advanced technology in the sector to benefit growers and the entire ecosystem.
In his special address, Godrej also highlighted the problem of small scale and labour-intensive practices in the animal husbandry sector. For yield improvement, Godrej said, “The answer lies within our own industry. The way to go is innovation. Quick progress will help our nation.”
Seeking government attention for faster growth of the sector, Godrej also added that while agricultural growth over the past decade was one-and-a-half per cent, animal husbandry’ growth was five times more. He said resources should be allocated for the sector to maintain growth momentum.
Experts also raised issues of India’s non-competitive exports and breed development with the help of technology. While India is among the world’s largest producers of milk, seafood and meat, there are concerns on sustainability in the overseas market amidst low competitiveness and higher costs.
B Soundararajan, MD, Suguna Holding, said Indian exports aren’t globally competitive. The US, Brazil and Thailand are prominent exporters. “In the Middle-East market, we have a good advantage over Brazil in terms of lower transportation cost. But our raw material costs are higher than Brazil; so we are not able to compete,” Soundararajan said during a panel discussion that was moderated by Vishwanath Kulkarni, Deputy Editor, BusinessLine.
Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business and Godrej Maxximilk, commented that the cyclical nature of the dairy sector impacts the pricing and thereby the export prospects for the sector. “There is a cyclicality that remains in this business. While that cannot be eliminated entirely, the peak and trough of the price range can be narrowed down.”
Analyst and the sector observer, Ashish Modani, VP and Co-Head Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said that the flow of investments from private sector and allocation from the government have showed that there was growing interest for investment in the sector.
“This interest will channelise and improve overall efficiency in the channel, including improving animal health and yields,” Modani said terming it a vicious cycle for the farmers. “If the animal health improves, it would have higher yield, giving better returns to farmers and in turn they would be able to pay their liabilities,” said Modani.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...