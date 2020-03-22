News

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Earlier this week, another COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai.

With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune, they said.

