The Indian Navy foiled another piracy attempt along east coast of Somalia, when it deployed INS Sharada to free fishing vessel FV Omari, bearing Iranian flag, from seize of pirates early on Friday morning. This is the latest in a series of rescue missions launched by Indian Navy which has deployed it’s ten warships in Arabian sea to ensure safe passage for vessels that have come under the attack from Yemen-based and Iran backed Houthi rebels and sea pirates. On January 30, Indian Navy had said that it had rescued three ships and 42 crew hijacked by pirates in separate instances.

A Navy spokesperson stated that information regarding piracy attempt on FV Omari was monitored on January 31. Subsequently, Indian Navy’s UAV, undertaking surveillance in the area, successfully located the fishing trawler and realised seven pirates had boarded it and took hostage the crew.

INS Sharada intercepted the vessel in early hours of Friday and used her helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel, the spokesperson informed. “The ship has ensured successful release of the crew (11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals) members along with the boat,” he pointed out. The Naval cammondos went on to FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew held captive by the Somali pirates.

“Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious life at sea, symbolising Indian Navy’s resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea,” the Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

