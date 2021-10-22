Another win for Amazon as Singapore tribunal rejects Future plea to lift stay on Reliance Deal

Scripting a survival
The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has rejected Future Retail’s plea to lift the interim stay on its asset sale of ₹24,713 crore to Reliance Retail.
Recently, SIAC had also passed an order stating that Future Retail, a sister concern of Future Coupons Private Limited too was a party to the arbitration.
Future Retail in a statement said that “The Arbitration Tribunal has passed a decision dismissing the application to vacate the Interim Award of the Emergency Arbitrator,”
After facing acute cash crunch post-Covid last year, the Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail decided to sell its assets to Reliance Retail. The sale included the acquisition of the retail, wholesale, and logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for ₹24,713 crore.
This deal was contested by Amazon, which invested ₹1,400 crore in Future Retail’s sister concern Future Coupons Private Limited. In October, the American eCommerce giant dragged the retail chain into arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and got an interim stay from an Emergency Arbitrator.
This essentially barred Future Retail from taking any step to dispose off or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.
While the EA had passed an order in favor of Amazon, Future Retail and Reliance Retail had continued to approach the relevant regulatory authorities to get approval on the scheme of agreement between Future Retail and Reliance Retail. Both had moved applications in the NCLT, too, to get approval to conduct meetings with their respective shareholders and board. Recently, the NCLT granted an approval to both the companies to conduct the meetings.
Meanwhile, Amazon has filed a fresh plea in the supreme court barring both the companies from conducting the said meeting. The eCommerce giant further stated that the said order is in violation of the SIAC order.
Accordingly, the basis for FRL’s request for the order described in Application has also vanished,” FRL said.
