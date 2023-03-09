Anthill Ventures, a global venture capital and speed-scaling ecosystem, has announced the launch of Anthill Spirits, a speed-scaling accelerator programme dedicated to supporting early-stage alco-bev start-ups.

Anthill Spirits will provide funding and market access to entrepreneurs to help create innovative brands and technologies in the rapidly growing Indian alco-bev industry, which is estimated to be worth close to $50 billion by 2023.

Up to $1 m funding

Anthill Spirits will aim to fund up to $1 million over the stages of the venture-building process, with a vision, a clear business plan and a strong founding team and a core team in place. Eligible start-ups must have a running business in at least two key core markets, demonstrate a product-market fit and have a significant market size, it said.

Prasad Vanga, Founder, and CEO of Anthill Ventures said, “With our successful speed-scaling mantra, we aim to back courageous entrepreneurs disrupting the alcoholic beverages industry. We bring smart capital to enable the visionary brands and entrepreneurs whom we back to win.”

Anthill Spirits’ venture builder accelerator programme will provide start-ups with funding and market access, as well as guidance and know-how in areas, such as business model refinement, new product development, marketing, market access, celebrity engagement and stage-based access to capital.

Nayan Deekonda, CEO of Anthill Spirits said, “With the shift in demand from mass and traditional brands to premium/super-premium beverages, we see an opportunity to invest in and support visionary brands and technologies.”

Anthill Ventures has a notable portfolio in the alco-bev industry, including brands like NAO Spirits (Hapusa and Greater Than) in the gin segment, ready-to-drink and lifestyle beverage brand, Salud, and the women-led Indian Alcobev craft spirit, Matinee. Anthill Spirits aims to build an ecosystem of founders, partners, mentors, corporates, and investors to nurture and scale innovative alco-bev brands.