Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Milia continues for 5th consecutive day

Despite travel restrictions and freezing cold, a sea of protesters poured onto the roads outside Jamia Millia Islamia after Friday prayers, continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This is the fifth day of protests outside the university after more than 50 Jamia students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. The organisers warned the protesters against using “negative” slogans against anyone.

Some protesters donned white caps with “No CAA, No NRC” written on them. They claimed that local AAP MLA and Delhi minister Amanatullah got those caps manufactured.

Posters of all sizes and colours, opposing the new citizenship law and NRC and underlining the spirit of secularism and unity covered the boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia. E-rickshaws, motorcycles, cars and vans plied on the roads with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-NRC posters pasted on them.

The protesters formed human chains on both the sides of the roads to ensure that traffic movement was not affected. Some locals fed biryani to the protesters while some brought refreshment like samosas, sandwiches, bananas, biscuits and oranges for them.

Residents in the area were seen distributing pamphlets urging protesters to not indulge in violence.

Anger against Delhi Police continued to simmer among the protesters with banners being held up high and sloganeering becoming louder whenever a police vehicle drove through the area.