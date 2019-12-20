Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Milia continues for 5th consecutive day

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Despite travel restrictions and freezing cold, a sea of protesters poured onto the roads outside Jamia Millia Islamia after Friday prayers, continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
This is the fifth day of protests outside the university after more than 50 Jamia students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.
The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. The organisers warned the protesters against using “negative” slogans against anyone.
Some protesters donned white caps with “No CAA, No NRC” written on them. They claimed that local AAP MLA and Delhi minister Amanatullah got those caps manufactured.
Posters of all sizes and colours, opposing the new citizenship law and NRC and underlining the spirit of secularism and unity covered the boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia. E-rickshaws, motorcycles, cars and vans plied on the roads with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-NRC posters pasted on them.
The protesters formed human chains on both the sides of the roads to ensure that traffic movement was not affected. Some locals fed biryani to the protesters while some brought refreshment like samosas, sandwiches, bananas, biscuits and oranges for them.
Residents in the area were seen distributing pamphlets urging protesters to not indulge in violence.
Anger against Delhi Police continued to simmer among the protesters with banners being held up high and sloganeering becoming louder whenever a police vehicle drove through the area.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...