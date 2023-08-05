In a bid to ensure a financially viable research ecosystem, and also open up such research activities for the private sector, the Centre on Friday tabled the The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The also proposes to set up a decided.

The bill was tabled by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science and Technology.

Proposals cover creation of the National Research Foundation (NRF), an apex entity to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the nation in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, at an anticipated total cost of ₹50,000 crores over five years (2023–28), the Centre said in a statement.

Also Read: Lok Sabha clears bill paving way for theaterisation of armed forces

The NRF will be administered by the Department of Science and Technology and a regulatory board consisting of prominent experts from across various disciplines. Given the widespread substance of this program, the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Education will also be actively involved.

The foundation will establish collaborations between business, academia, government agencies, and research institutions, and will dig into the financial resources of the private sector to ensure a financially viable research ecosystem.

It will also concentrate on developing a regulatory framework and setting up policies promoting cooperation and greater industry R&D spending.

Boost to Indian education sector

The enactment of this bill will give a much-needed boost to the education sector in India.

It will cater to the vast amount of skilled human resources of the country, who otherwise seek opportunities outside the country. It will act as a significant element in strengthening India’s competitiveness in the global economy.

“The NRF will provide high-level strategic direction for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering, and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture,” Singh said.

Also Read: Digital Personal Data Protection Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The NRF Bill is an enhanced version of and will revoke the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) established by an act of Parliament in 2008.

Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008 provided good basis for promoting science and engineering research through financial assistance. The bill will repeal SERB and subsume it into NRF.

(Aditi and Nameera are interning with buisnessline)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit