AP approves ₹15,000-cr investment by Adani Green Energy project

Gautam Adani ×

Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives nod to 42 proposals

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved ₹15,000 crore investment by the Adani Green Energy project along with a slew of other proposals.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Amaravati had approved 42 important proposals including the renaming of Konaseema district as Ambedkar Konaseema district and payments to 43,96,402 mothers under the Amma Vodi scheme on June 27.

Filling of 3,530 vacancies in the medical sector, implementation of Vidya Kanuka, Vahana Mitra, and Kapu Nestham schemes would be implemented in July. Aqua subsidy for people who also have 10 acres of land and approval for the continuation of the ZP chairmen of the old districts were among the proposals cleared by the cabinet, according to a release.