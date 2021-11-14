AP bifurcation issues remain unresolved even after 7 years: CM Jagan Reddy

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asked the Centre to form a special committee to resolve inter-state disputes.
He was speaking at the Southern Zonal Conference presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tirupati today.
A proper focus on inter-state relations was also vital for progress on the nation, Reddy said adding: “There is a need for an action plan to resolve inter - state issues with specific timelines.”
Referring to challenges for Andhra Pradesh, Reddy, the State had `lost significantly’ on account of its bifurcation to create Telangana in 2014.
“The per capita income in Telangana after bifurcation in 2015-16 was ₹15,454 while in Andhra Pradesh it was only at ₹8,979. This exemplifies how the State was at loss due to bifurcation,” he added.
Even after seven years, many assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in the AP Bifurcation Act 2014 remained unresolved causing 'severe economic loss’ to the state, the Chief Minister said.
Listing out key issues which need to be resolved, Reddy said the Centre was `trying to avoid release of funds for the drinking water component of the Polavaram project.
The funds to be released to the state on account of the `resource gap’ for the first year of bifurcation has not been completely compensated by the Centre in the Union Budget of 2015-16 as mandated by the Finance Commission, the Chief Minister said and requested the Centre to release the pending funds on a priority basis.
The dues to Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation from Telangana to the tune of ₹6,112 crore for the period between June 2014 - June 2017 were not paid yet, he said.
Even though the bifurcation of the state was done with a promise of special status to Andhra Pradesh, it still remained pending even after seven years, Reddy said
Various ministers and officials from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Administrator of Lakshwadeep, among others also attended the conference, according to a release.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...