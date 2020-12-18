AP Cabinet approves new tourism policy

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday approved new tourism policy, and also given the nod for paying input subsidy for crop damages due to cyclone Nivar and to amend the State Survey and Boundary Act among other decisions.

Incentives will be provided to the projects investing in the State. Tourism projects with over ₹400 crore will be called Mega Tourism projects.

The incentives include, 100 per cent subsidy in SGST, 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty, electricity at ₹2 per unit and 100 per cent waiving of land use conversion charges.

The Cabinet also approved to increase the land lease period from 33 to 99 years for mega projects.

The Cabinet has approved ₹198.50 crore relief and restart package for hotels, function halls and restaurants which are in crisis due to pandemic.

Through this package, loans from ₹50,000-₹50,00,000 will be provided to each unit and a moratorium of six months and 4.5 per cent of interest subsidy for the first year will be provided by the government.

Land survey

The Cabinet has approved to conduct comprehensive land resurvey from December 21. The Cabinet has made five amendments to Andhra Pradesh Survey and Boundary Act 1923 as per the needs of the resurvey to be conducted.

Maps will be designed for every land based on sub division and the land boundary will be tagged with GPS coordinates.

Film industry

A restart package to film industry has also been approved. The government has decided to waive fixed power charges for theatres for three months (April, May, and June), and the payment is postponed for six months for multiplexes and other theatres and it would benefit 1,100 theatres across the State.

Through this package, a theatre can avail working capital loans. ₹10 lakh loan for A and B Class centre theatres and ₹5 lakh for C class theatres with a moratorium of six months and interest subsidy of 4.5 per cent would be borne by the government which would cost ₹4.18 crore. The Cabinet also approved for the implementation of third phase of Rythu Bharosa scheme benefitting around 50.47 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister would release ₹1,009 crore as the third installment ₹2,000 to each farmers. The input subsidies will be released for the farmers who suffered crop damages due to Nivar Cyclone on December 29.

A new Survey Training Institute to come up in Tirupati.

The Cabinet has accorded permission to borrow loan amount of ₹1,931 crore for Chintalpudi lift irrigation scheme from Nabard. and development of Micro Irrigation Projects under Pulivendula Branch Canal, CBR right canal (Lingala Canal) Phase 2, according to a release.