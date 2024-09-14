,

The Andhra Pradesh Government has almost finalised the new liquor policy which will allow the government to exit from the sale of liquor in the state. The proposed new policy is likely to be taken up by the State cabinet scheduled to meet on September 18, 2024 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, according to sources. The new liquor policy is significant because the new NDA Government which came to power in the State after the general elections in May this year, alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had resorted to “corruption’‘ by allowing local brands and also by cash-sale of liquor in govt-run outlets by encouraging “liqour mafia’‘. The new policy is likely to reduce the current liquor prices as it feels that the Naidu’s government is against “unusually high liquor prices” .

Many IMFL brands of liquor, which were not available in the state due the policy of the previous YSR Congress Party Government, will be allowed in the State in the upcoming policy, according to sources.

