The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has paid tribute to Tata Group’s honorary Chairman, Ratan Tata, and expressed condolences on his demise.
The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday, also deferred discussion on agenda items.
Naidu, along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, left for Mumbai to pay homage to mortal remains of Tata.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan also paid tributes to Tata in a senate statement.
